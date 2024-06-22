Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LYG opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

