Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $204,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,649,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 398,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Valero Energy by 155.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $6,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $150.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.64 and its 200 day moving average is $149.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Argus cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.