Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 518.13% and a negative net margin of 513.80%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 253,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 103,935 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,800 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,904,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after buying an additional 173,226 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

