Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,216,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Markel Group by 400.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after buying an additional 125,507 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,745,000 after buying an additional 41,086 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,937,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Markel Group by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,002,000 after buying an additional 36,215 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,572.95. 68,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,690. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,565.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,492.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

