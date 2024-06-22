Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $187.30

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.30 and traded as high as $191.01. Marubeni shares last traded at $185.46, with a volume of 5,251 shares.

Marubeni Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.70. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marubeni Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

