Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.97. 2,340,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average is $84.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

