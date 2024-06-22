Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.4% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,911. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.