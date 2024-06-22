Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DISV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 283,909 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

