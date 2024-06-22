Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,102 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,170,000 after buying an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,311. The firm has a market cap of $281.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

