Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $814,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $577.74. 483,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $531.62 and a 200-day moving average of $512.32. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $593.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.