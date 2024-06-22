Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $143.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Masimo by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $131.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.01. Masimo has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $167.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

