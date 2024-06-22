Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned 0.13% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $87.13. 3,345,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

