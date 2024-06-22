Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 371.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IJH stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,772,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

