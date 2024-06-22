Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.42. 2,811,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

