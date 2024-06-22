Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,113 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 3.3% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,367,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

