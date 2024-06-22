Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,146.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,573.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 176,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,414. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

