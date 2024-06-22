Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.92. 21,295,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,402,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

