Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 239 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 2.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11,947.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,218,000 after buying an additional 1,563,484 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $164.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,196,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,373. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

