Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.77

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 402555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 9.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $729.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.77.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
