MCIA Inc Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MCIA Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,709,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,427,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 23.9% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MCIA Inc owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,805,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,452. The company has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

