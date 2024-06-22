MCIA Inc Has $211,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MCIA Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $501.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. The company has a market cap of $454.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.83 and its 200 day moving average is $463.32.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

