MCIA Inc Sells 10,617 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MCIA Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,617 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.1% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.76. The stock had a trading volume of 52,220,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,478,490. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average is $109.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

