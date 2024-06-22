MCIA Inc Sells 1,535 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MCIA Inc cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.5% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.01. The stock had a trading volume of 63,029,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,980,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

