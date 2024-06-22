Meta Games Coin Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges. Meta Games Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.75 million and approximately $188,333.95 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Meta Games Coin

Meta Games Coin’s launch date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.2430032 USD and is up 6.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $281,812.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Games Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta Games Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

