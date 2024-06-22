MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $48.90 or 0.00076132 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $278.05 million and $10.43 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,235.94 or 1.00014734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012334 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 49.39434322 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $13,937,817.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

