Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,956 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,642,519,000 after acquiring an additional 892,446 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,635,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,061. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

