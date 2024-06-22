Meyer Handelman Co. Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.86. 3,445,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,492. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $147.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.75.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

