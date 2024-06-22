Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 21,132 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 93,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 251,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 58,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock remained flat at $40.24 during trading on Friday. 30,390,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,665,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

