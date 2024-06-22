Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 77,955 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,955 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after buying an additional 119,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,231,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.17. 7,326,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

