Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $21,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,803,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in RTX by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.61. 13,311,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65. The firm has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

