M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 224.17 Average PT from Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 224.17 ($2.85).

MNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.86) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.86) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 215 ($2.73) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get M&G alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&G

M&G Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at M&G

LON MNG opened at GBX 207.10 ($2.63) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,725.83, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.18. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 181.55 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 241.10 ($3.06).

In other M&G news, insider Edward Braham purchased 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £50,184 ($63,766.20). Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

M&G Company Profile

(Get Free Report

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.