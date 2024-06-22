Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.32.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.91. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,724,533 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $789,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

