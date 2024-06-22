Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $190.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MU. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $139.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.91. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $154.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,724,533. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,396,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,681,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,154 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after buying an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

