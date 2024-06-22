Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.54

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.54 and traded as low as $20.52. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 13,144 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $336.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,607.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,984.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $348,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

