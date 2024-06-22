Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.
Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 million, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.17.
Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.
Mid-Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend
Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile
Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.
