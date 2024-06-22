Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.32

Shares of Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 55001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Midland Exploration Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Midland Exploration

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

