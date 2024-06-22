Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.85. 245,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

