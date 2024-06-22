Midwest Financial Group LLC Buys 2,513 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,310,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,234,000 after buying an additional 129,119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT remained flat at $93.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,830,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,737,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.52. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

