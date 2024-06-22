Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $576,000 Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Midwest Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $1,121,000. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 830,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 586,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after buying an additional 46,437 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after buying an additional 1,399,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.66. 2,983,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

