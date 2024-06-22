Midwest Financial Group LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,289,000 after acquiring an additional 186,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,131,000 after buying an additional 115,272 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,516,000 after buying an additional 169,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,023,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.88. 855,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,602. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

