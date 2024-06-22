Midwest Financial Group LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Herc by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 576.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Herc by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Performance

HRI stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.19. The company had a trading volume of 279,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,764. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.15.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Herc

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.