Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Up 4.5 %

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.90. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 74.50%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

