Mina Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.95 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $616.28 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,169,541,156 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,052,062 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,169,446,133.8400393 with 1,122,825,262.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.55163602 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $21,405,419.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

