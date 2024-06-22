Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $539.96 million, a PE ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $209,813.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 424.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 43,345 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 127.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 28.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 718,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 161,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

