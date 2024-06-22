MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 3,849 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TCHP traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $38.54. 85,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,841. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $609.32 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

