MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 51 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,043.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,358.00 to $3,369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,986.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,730.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,201.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG traded down $3.93 on Friday, hitting $3,210.49. 590,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,131. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,140.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,751.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,768.64 and a 12 month high of $3,463.07.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

