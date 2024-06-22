MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,130 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $253,563,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $113,772,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,763,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,577. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.24. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.97 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

