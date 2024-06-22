MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 2,299 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on COR shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.68. 5,382,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $246.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

