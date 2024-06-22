MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 736 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 904,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,884,000 after acquiring an additional 273,282 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,308,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,713. The company has a market cap of $300.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

