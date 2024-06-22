MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $180.26. The stock had a trading volume of 59,728,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,706,858. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $182.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

